Jamie Lee Curtis compares fires to Gaza
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis has compared the fires in Los Angeles to the war in the Gaza Strip. "The whole area of Pacific Palisades unfortunately looks like Gaza or one of these war-torn countries where terrible things have happened," she said at a press conference.
It was about her new movie "The Last Showgirl". The remark was made in passing. Her own house is still standing today, but she lives in a different canyon, said the US actress (see video above). A canyon is a specific type of gorge.
On her Instagram account, the actress repeatedly posts about the fires in California. The destruction is hard to comprehend, but the tireless work of the firefighters is inspiring, wrote Curtis on Tuesday, for example. She herself would do anything to help those who couldn't. Together with her husband, she has donated one million US dollars from her family foundation for the fire victims in Los Angeles.
Uproar over Gaza saga
However, the 66-year-old caused a stir with her Gaza comparison. The fact that the Pacific Palisades area now looks like Gaza or other war-torn countries caused a lot of criticism. The actress commented on the fires in Los Angeles in a Q&A session after a press conference for her new film.
X users commented that this comparison was "abhorrent" and inappropriate, as the war in Gaza was not a natural disaster. It was also pointed out that Curtis himself had "advocated Israel's genocide in Gaza" in the past.
The Israeli daily newspaper "Jerusalem Post" reported that Curtis had made a post in support of Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 - but with a photo of Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip. When she realized her mistake, she deleted the post.
As reported, the fire department reported progress in fighting the fires in California on Thursday. At least 25 people have died and others are still missing. According to initial estimates, more than 12,000 buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the region.
