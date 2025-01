An end to additional earnings: what the unemployed will face

Previously, it was possible to work a small amount while receiving unemployment benefit. Specifically, it was possible to earn additional income on the side up to the marginal earnings threshold, which was EUR 551.41 in 2025. This allowed unemployment benefit to be increased significantly. As part of the consolidation package, the FPÖ and ÖVP have now announced that there will no longer be any additional earnings on top of unemployment benefit in future. The potential new coalition expects this to save 82.5 million euros.