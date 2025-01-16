Vorteilswelt
Strong relationship

Travis Kelce: “Me and Taylor are happy”

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 09:12

Football star Travis Kelce (35) wants to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift (35) in everything she does. "Me and Taylor are happy", enthused the American football player, who has been dating superstar Swift for around one and a half years, on the "Steven A. Smith Show".

 The singer gives him "that comfort off the pitch", as well as "all the support I could wish for in the stadium".

"Strong relationship"
"I think that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, that you get that support to focus on your craft and be the best version of yourself," Kelce explained. "That's why I wanted to be at the concert, to support her and be there for her, to make her feel comfortable and supported and in everything she does in life."

Swift ("Shake It Off") surprised her fans last June at a London concert on her "Eras Tour" with an appearance by Kelce. Dressed in tails and top hat, the football star carried the singer across the stage.

Official since 2023
Swift and Kelce made their love official in the summer of 2023. Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) and has won three Super Bowls with the team. On Saturday, he and his team will face the Houston Texans in the play-offs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

