Competition for SpaceX
Jeff Bezos’ “New Glenn” rocket lifted off in Florida
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has tested its new, powerful rocket "New Glenn" for the first time. The approximately 100-meter-high rocket, named after the US astronaut John Glenn (1921-2016), lifted off from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in the US state of Florida.
"This is our first flight and we have prepared thoroughly for it," Blue Origin announced shortly before the launch on Platform X. "But no amount of ground tests or mission simulations can replace a flight with this rocket." The most important goal of the test launch was to reach orbit safely. "Anything beyond that is the cherry on the cake."
Wanting to land the rocket on the Atlantic on the first attempt is ambitious - "but we will try". "No matter what happens, we will learn from it, refine it and apply the knowledge gained to our next launch."
According to the company, the first stage of "New Glenn" is designed for at least 25 flights. This will lead to significantly less waste and costs. SpaceX also relies on reusable rocket parts. In other rockets, such as the European Ariane 6 launcher, the engines simply fall into the sea.
Competition for SpaceX
In the future, Blue Origin wants to compete with SpaceX, which currently dominates commercial space travel. The space company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk has been flying for the US space agency NASA and other clients for years, particularly with its Falcon Heavy rocket. The Falcon Heavy can transport around 64 tons of material.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.