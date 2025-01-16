Divine rendezvous for Cardinal Schönborn

Succession still unclear

Whether the search for a new Archbishop of Vienna will be completed before the thanksgiving service remains questionable. According to reports, two candidates from the original three proposed by the nunciature in Austria have already declined, including former Caritas President Michael Landau. It is possible that Pope Francis will nevertheless accept Schönborn's resignation on his birthday on January 22. A so-called sede vacante would then take effect and an administrator for the archdiocese would subsequently be appointed.