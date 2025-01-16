With Van der Bellen
Divine rendezvous for Cardinal Schönborn
The resignation of the Archbishop of Vienna, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, is imminent - although a successor has not yet been officially appointed. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the archdiocese will bid him farewell on Saturday with a large-scale thanksgiving service in St. Stephen's Cathedral, to which not only spiritual celebrities have been invited.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will give a speech at the end of the celebration. Around 4000 people are expected to attend. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn led the Archdiocese of Vienna as Archbishop for almost 30 years. Around his 80th birthday at the end of January, Pope Francis is expected to accept his resignation.
Schönborn himself will lead the thanksgiving service. Among those celebrating are representatives from ecumenism, politics and society. ORF will broadcast the approximately two-hour celebration live.
Political celebrities from the federal and state governments
In addition to Federal President Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP), Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner are also expected to attend. In addition, "many companions from Austria and abroad", as they say.
According to "Kathpress", special elements of the service include a joint baptism commemoration by the guests from the various Christian churches and the presentation of a gospel book with thousands of signatures and a letter to Cardinal Schönborn. Part of the collection from the service will go to single mothers and to a Christian-run retirement home in Syria.
Succession still unclear
Whether the search for a new Archbishop of Vienna will be completed before the thanksgiving service remains questionable. According to reports, two candidates from the original three proposed by the nunciature in Austria have already declined, including former Caritas President Michael Landau. It is possible that Pope Francis will nevertheless accept Schönborn's resignation on his birthday on January 22. A so-called sede vacante would then take effect and an administrator for the archdiocese would subsequently be appointed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.