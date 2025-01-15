“Can’t sleep with my pigs”

The official vet was shocked

The official veterinarian was much more critical. She accused the old farmer in particular of having only minimally remedied complaints or not remedied them at all. "Over the years, the same serious shortcomings were repeated time and again," she emphasized. "The veterinarian in charge, the father of the third defendant, was also shocked by the conditions during the inspection in May. I also cannot rule out the possibility that some animals were killed without veterinary certification. The situation there was demotivating even for me as an experienced vet, especially that nothing has improved."