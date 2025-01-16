When the climate bonus falls
“CO2 tax will be reduced or canceled”
Political consultant Christoph Pöchinger, who has excellent contacts with the Freedom Party and is considered 'close to the FPÖ', analyzes the current budget savings plans of the FPÖ and ÖVP in an interview with krone.tv.
In his view, the climate bonus will be dropped. However, there will be an innovation in CO2 pricing, which was once the reason for this climate bonus: "Either the CO2 tax will be significantly reduced or completely abolished. I think both parties are capable of that."
The government would have to save over six billion euros in this year's budget. And, as announced by Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker on Monday, without raising taxes. A number of subsidies will also be cut. The climate ticket could also be in jeopardy, as rumors are currently circulating in negotiating circles.
This is despite the fact that it is currently used by 300,000 Austrians. But Pöchinger is reassuring: "The current climate ticket is based on an idea that Norbert Hofer once had during his time as transport minister. Back then it was still called the 'Austria Ticket'. Minister Gewessler then negotiated it with the federal states and the transport companies. You have to give her credit for that. But the idea came from Norbert Hofer. But I believe that there will still be a network ticket like this. Only under a new name and with adjustments. This will create better conditions and make it more constructive overall."
In general, a future FPÖ-ÖVP government would cut a number of subsidies in Austria. This also applies to association structures, for example.
Pension only from the age of 67?
And changes to pensions are also to be expected: "There will be no changes to existing pensions. But there will have to be new solutions for future pensions. For example, the age at which we become entitled to a pension. This will be a one-off step and will take between one and two years."
In Pöchinger's view, otherwise far too much of the state budget would be needed for pensions in future, which would also make this increase in the retirement age necessary.
You can watch the whole interview in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
