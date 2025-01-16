“CO2 tax will be reduced or canceled”

This is despite the fact that it is currently used by 300,000 Austrians. But Pöchinger is reassuring: "The current climate ticket is based on an idea that Norbert Hofer once had during his time as transport minister. Back then it was still called the 'Austria Ticket'. Minister Gewessler then negotiated it with the federal states and the transport companies. You have to give her credit for that. But the idea came from Norbert Hofer. But I believe that there will still be a network ticket like this. Only under a new name and with adjustments. This will create better conditions and make it more constructive overall."