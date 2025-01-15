Will seven million now lose pension entitlements?

During working life, the total credit is always revalued at the beginning of the year - in simple terms as an inflation adjustment. As of January 1, 2025, the revaluation of pension accounts amounted to a high 6.3 percent. This has significantly increased the pension entitlements of working people in Austria (see chart). Example: 50-year-old men typically have 21,804 euros in total credits, so the 6.3 percent revaluation has meant an increase of 1374 euros. On average, 50-year-old women have 13,838 euros "standing", which was revalued by 872 euros at the beginning of 2025. Every working person can already view the individual revaluation online in their pension account.