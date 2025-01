Tobi Wagner: “It was too much of a compulsory task”

Proud best man scatters roses

Seppo Frimmel got married last summer, with Tobi Wagner acting as best man. The ÖHB captain took over the role on an interim basis following Mykola Bilyk's injury. But how is he doing as head of the team? "Excellent, he doesn't need a guiding hand. Great," smiles Wagner. On Thursday (from 20:30), nothing stands in the way of a second victory in the World Cup preliminary round against Qatar.