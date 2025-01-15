Annual inflation fell significantly last year

"After the highest price increases since the first oil price crisis in 1974 in 2022 (8.6%) and 2023 (7.8%), inflation in 2024 fell to 2.9%, roughly the same level as in 2021. The decline in the inflation rate was stronger in Austria than in most other eurozone countries over the course of the year," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas in a press release on Wednesday.