Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Energy price dampener

Annual inflation fell significantly last year

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 09:41

Annual inflation has fallen significantly compared to the previous year. Over the course of 2024, inflation fell continuously from 4.6% in January to 1.8% and leveled off at around 2% over the course of the year. 

0 Kommentare

Annual inflation in 2024 was therefore 2.9 percent, well below the 7.8 percent increase in 2023. Falling prices for household energy had a particularly dampening effect on prices, while services were still the main price drivers, Statistics Austria reported on Wednesday.

The increase in restaurant prices in the previous year was lower than in 2023, but still significantly higher than the inflation rate. Accordingly, prices in restaurants and hotels were increased by seven percent. Hotel prices rose by 6.3 percent, while goods and services increased by 5.3 percent.

Insurances increase significantly
Insurance became significantly more expensive (up 6.5 percent), while the cost of personal care rose by 4.2 percent. At 2.2%, inflation for housing, water and energy was one-fifth of 2023. The main reason for this decline was the price of household energy, which fell by 6.9% in 2024.

A breakdown of the individual energy sources shows that gas prices fell by 16.8% in 2024. District heating fell by 12.1% and solid fuels by 16.4%. For heating oil, on the other hand, the drop was only 4.7 percent.

Electricity prices, where the electricity price brake, the grid cost subsidy for GIS-exempt households and the supplementary electricity cost subsidy had a dampening effect, rose by 1.2%.

Everyday fixed costs on the rise
At plus 4.3%, housing maintenance recorded an inflation rate that was two-thirds lower than in 2023. Rents (including new rentals) rose by 6.7%. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 2.6%.

According to Statistics Austria, expenditure on transport hardly increased at all. Used cars in particular pushed down inflation, with prices falling by 5.0% year-on-year. New cars became 2.3 percent more expensive. Refueling became cheaper, here the statisticians recorded a year-on-year decrease of 2.2 percent.

"After the highest price increases since the first oil price crisis in 1974 in 2022 (8.6%) and 2023 (7.8%), inflation in 2024 fell to 2.9%, roughly the same level as in 2021. The decline in the inflation rate was stronger in Austria than in most other eurozone countries over the course of the year," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas in a press release on Wednesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf