Drugged driver lit his car on fire with a cigarette

Tschick placed in the driver's door

The 26-year-old had been smoking a cigarette in his vehicle. Then he had a bad idea. He put the cigarette in the compartment of the driver's door after the accident. The vehicle door then caught fire and a lot of smoke was produced, which the driver did not notice. The crew of an emergency vehicle that happened to be passing by were quite different and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.