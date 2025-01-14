“New era! Austria has come back to life”

The ball is now in the City of Vienna's court and the purchase of the Generali-Arena still has to be approved by the internal committees. The purchase price is 45 million euros, and Austria will pay two million euros a year in rent in Favoriten. How excited are you about the project?

At the end of the day, it's a win-win situation for everyone involved. Once the stadium deal has been completed, Austria will be back on a solid economic footing. We will then be in a position to reduce most of our liabilities. Operationally, however, we will of course have to operate positively in the future. Transfer income and reaching an international group stage are clearly very important factors in this respect. We need to improve our sponsorship income.