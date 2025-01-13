Solution possible?
Fico invites Zelensky to talks in gas dispute
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to talks in the natural gas dispute. Technical solutions for the natural gas pipeline could be discussed, it was reported.
Fico's office published an open letter to Selensky on Monday, in which a meeting in Slovakia near the Ukrainian border was proposed. "OK, then come to Kiev on Friday," responded Zelenskyi with a counter-invitation on Platform X. He wrote this in English.
As reported, a transit agreement between the warring parties Russia and Ukraine expired at the end of the year. As a result, Russian natural gas exports via the pipelines through Ukraine came to a standstill on New Year's Day. Slovakia is also affected. However, the move had been expected; most EU states, including Slovakia, obtain their supplies from other sources such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA.
Here you can see Fico's open letter and Zelenskyj's response.
Additional fees for Slovakia
However, Fico criticizes the fact that his country is losing its own transit revenues and has to pay additional fees. Due to the higher price of natural gas last year, Europe has incurred costs in the billions. The Prime Minister is aiming to resume supplies and wants to improve his country's relations with Russia. Slovakia has already stopped its military aid to Ukraine.
The price of European natural gas has halted its downward trend since the beginning of the year for the time being. On Monday morning, the TTF futures contract for Dutch natural gas traded at 47.49 euros per megawatt hour at times. According to observers, the reasons for the increase are the uncertain supply and the prospect of higher demand due to the current cold spell.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
