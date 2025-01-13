Fico invites Zelensky to talks in gas dispute

As reported, a transit agreement between the warring parties Russia and Ukraine expired at the end of the year. As a result, Russian natural gas exports via the pipelines through Ukraine came to a standstill on New Year's Day. Slovakia is also affected. However, the move had been expected; most EU states, including Slovakia, obtain their supplies from other sources such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the USA.



