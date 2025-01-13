Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Boarder ace Auner

Hot turns for the old love in Bad Gastein

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 19:00

Arvid Auner has big plans for the snowboarders' home World Cup in Bad Gastein. The man from Graz has an old love story with the slope, which is set to be enriched by another chapter.

0 Kommentare

Arvid Auner and Bad Gastein - it's a very special love story. "The Gastein Valley got me into snowboarding back then, I associate a lot of emotions with it," explained the snowboarding ace from Graz, who is aiming for victory in the parallel slalom on Tuesday (18:30).

Good memories
On the slope that brought Auner his first World Cup victory three years ago, and on which he was only beaten in the final last year. He has the necessary self-confidence for another successful run: He recently achieved the best qualifying time twice in a row in the World Cup slaloms and also snatched his third victory overall in an individual race in Davos shortly before Christmas. Most recently, he finished sixth in the parallel giant slalom in Scoul (Switzerland).

The moment of his first triumph in the 2022 parallel slalom. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The moment of his first triumph in the 2022 parallel slalom.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"I'm happy with the results, but even more so with my performance on the board. If I can ski my turns the way I want, then the results will come naturally," said the 27-year-old. On Monday, the ÖSV boarders were able to ski the World Cup slope and get an idea of the conditions.

"Grippy and hard! It's also getting cold, so we can look forward to a compact and rock-hard slope," said Auner. "I can feel my board and I can feel the snow - I've never had a feeling like this in recent years." The best prospects for another chapter in the love story between Arvid Auner and Gastein.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Höller
Michael Höller
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf