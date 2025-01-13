Hot turns for the old love in Bad Gastein

Good memories

On the slope that brought Auner his first World Cup victory three years ago, and on which he was only beaten in the final last year. He has the necessary self-confidence for another successful run: He recently achieved the best qualifying time twice in a row in the World Cup slaloms and also snatched his third victory overall in an individual race in Davos shortly before Christmas. Most recently, he finished sixth in the parallel giant slalom in Scoul (Switzerland).