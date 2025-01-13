Boarder ace Auner
Hot turns for the old love in Bad Gastein
Arvid Auner has big plans for the snowboarders' home World Cup in Bad Gastein. The man from Graz has an old love story with the slope, which is set to be enriched by another chapter.
Arvid Auner and Bad Gastein - it's a very special love story. "The Gastein Valley got me into snowboarding back then, I associate a lot of emotions with it," explained the snowboarding ace from Graz, who is aiming for victory in the parallel slalom on Tuesday (18:30).
Good memories
On the slope that brought Auner his first World Cup victory three years ago, and on which he was only beaten in the final last year. He has the necessary self-confidence for another successful run: He recently achieved the best qualifying time twice in a row in the World Cup slaloms and also snatched his third victory overall in an individual race in Davos shortly before Christmas. Most recently, he finished sixth in the parallel giant slalom in Scoul (Switzerland).
"I'm happy with the results, but even more so with my performance on the board. If I can ski my turns the way I want, then the results will come naturally," said the 27-year-old. On Monday, the ÖSV boarders were able to ski the World Cup slope and get an idea of the conditions.
"Grippy and hard! It's also getting cold, so we can look forward to a compact and rock-hard slope," said Auner. "I can feel my board and I can feel the snow - I've never had a feeling like this in recent years." The best prospects for another chapter in the love story between Arvid Auner and Gastein.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
