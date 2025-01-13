A great time! 12th anniversary – 12th podium

But Stephanie Venier went through with it. And twelve years later, on exactly the same day, she was not only back at the start in St. Anton, but even on the World Cup podium at the finish of the super-G. For the twelfth time in her career to date. A little surprising, as the Tyrolean hadn't had the best of starts to the season ("I was plagued by the December slump"). But the fifth place in the downhill the day before was a real liberation: "You simply sleep better and get up better again."