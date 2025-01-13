End of career at 33
ÖFB legionnaire calls it quits: “Football, I love you!”
It's over at the age of 33: ÖFB international Nico Antonitsch ends his career.
Antonitsch, who was recently without a club, posted an emotional video on Instagram showing him as a young boy in the hall and from his successful time in Germany.
Antonitsch made the leap into professional soccer at Kapfenberger SV. After spells at SV Horn, Ried and OÖ Juniors, he moved abroad for the first time in 2017 to FSV Zwickau. He stayed in Germany for a longer period of time, followed by spells at FC Ingolstadt and SV Elversberg. The central defender became 3rd division champion with Elversberg in 2022/23. However, he made the most appearances for Ingolstadt with 80 games. In January of last year, he moved to Israel to join Hapoel Petah Tikva. After 15 appearances there, Antonitsch left the club in the summer of 2024.
"Got to learn so much about life and about myself"
"Dear soccer, you've been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a little boy, I dreamed of playing in big stadiums and being able to call you my profession. When I was 20, this dream that I worked so hard for came true," Antonitsch began his touching post on Instagram, reflecting on 12 years of professional soccer. "You taught me so much about life and about myself. What it means to win and lose and to always get up and keep going. You taught me to accept situations as they are and to make the best of them."
"Football, I love you"
"Thank you to all my teammates, staff, coaches, advisors, fans and everyone else who has supported me on this journey. THANK YOU! Soccer, I love you," concluded Antonitsch.
