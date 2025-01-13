Job in Hartberg
What ex-goal scorer Tadic can expect in his new role
Back at his old stomping ground! Former goal scorer Dario Tadic is the new team manager at Bundesliga club Hartberg. He explained to the "Krone" how he will approach his new role and why he might become a tough negotiator again.
A few years ago, Robert De Niro impressively played an intern alongside Anne Hathaway in the film "You Never Stop Learning". TSV Hartberg has also had one of these since this winter. An old acquaintance: Dario Tadic.
The ex-goal scorer, who is a legend at the club and was known as "Bärli" in his playing days, took over the role of team manager from Christian Gratzei and will get a taste of all areas in the spring "as a kind of intern".
"I'll be involved in day-to-day business everywhere, I'll be the first point of contact for the team," says Tadic, who always emphasized during his playing days that he wanted to become a sports director one day. "I always wanted to stay in soccer after my professional career, which is why I studied business administration and sport," says the 34-year-old, who emphasizes: "It won't be a classic office job. I'll be on the pitch, watching the players. Coach Schmid has also said that I might do some striker training."
First exchange with clubs planned
Meetings with Sturm and Salzburg's sports management are also planned. And Tadic may also take over the contract negotiations in the future. "Our chairman Erich Korherr says that I was a tough negotiator as a player and immediately said that I should keep this attitude in my job," laughs Tadic, who still has high hopes for Hartberg: "The top six is our goal!"
By the way, ex-goal scorer Dario Tadic has hung up his professional boots. And yet the 203-time Bundesliga player will continue to play soccer - at Pinkafeld in the Burgenland regional league. "That's well compatible with the job in Hartberg. I'm supposed to lead the team there and score the necessary goals." Tadic has shown several times in the past that he can do that...
