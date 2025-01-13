What ex-goal scorer Tadic can expect in his new role

"I'll be involved in day-to-day business everywhere, I'll be the first point of contact for the team," says Tadic, who always emphasized during his playing days that he wanted to become a sports director one day. "I always wanted to stay in soccer after my professional career, which is why I studied business administration and sport," says the 34-year-old, who emphasizes: "It won't be a classic office job. I'll be on the pitch, watching the players. Coach Schmid has also said that I might do some striker training."