Porec calling! ÖHB team ready for the World Championship preliminary round
The ÖHB team is in the starting blocks and is eager for the World Championship preliminary round opener against Kuwait. In "Handball - Das Magazin" in Ljubljana, captain Seppo Frimmel and goalkeeper Consti Möstl talk about their preparations and ambitions for the tournament. Even without the injured Mykola Bilyk, they travel to Porec full of confidence.
Not quite optimal preparation results
In the run-up to the World Championship, coach Ales Pajovic's team spent several days in Poland, where a four-country tournament provided the final insights before the finals. Right at the start, the team suffered a bitter 31:19 defeat against the hosts. Goalkeeper Consti Möstl speaks of "a slap in the face at the right time". Captain Seppo Frimmel is also of the opinion that they shouldn't worry too much about it. The opening defeat was followed by a narrow victory over Tunisia, while Japan were beaten by one goal.
Captaincy of honor, continue successful run in 2025
Due to Mykola Bilyk's absence through injury, Seppo Frimmel will step into the role of captain. "It's extremely special for me, but I'd still rather have Nico with me," said the Szeged international. For Möstl, it's all about continuing to strive for the maximum after a successful year in 2024 (transfer to Lemgo in Germany and promoted player of the year). Parades will also be needed to secure two points right from the start. That would open the door wide for the main round.
