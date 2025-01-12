Already a hundred reports of fake police officers

At the moment, fraudsters are increasingly trying to defraud citizens of their money using the so-called police trick. Unknown perpetrators usually call older people and pretend to be police officers. They tell the victim, for example, that a gang of burglars is up to mischief in the area and that they will be breaking into the victim's home next. In order to keep all valuables safe, they are to be handed over to the "police" for safekeeping. A meeting is organized for the handover and either the caller themselves or an accomplice picks them up.



Handover in the apartment

One such attempt was successful on the evening of January 10. A 76-year-old woman from Linz handed over her savings to the fraudsters in her apartment at around 8.45 pm.



Tips from the police:

- Beware of unknown callers!

- Ask yourself: Can the story be true? Talk to

immediately with relatives or friends!

- Do not reveal any details about your assets!

- Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure - hang up!

- Do not let strangers into your home!

- Never hand over money or gold to strangers!

- Ask alleged police officers for an identity card!

- Contact the emergency number 133 and ask if the police officer really exists!

this police officer really exists!

- Take warnings from bank employees seriously!