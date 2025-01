S8: Black-blue outcry after “green joy”

Eco-ideology before practical policy

But the expressway, which was actually approved by federal law, has been delayed, first indefinitely postponed by Leonore Gewessler, then overturned by the courts. And much to the delight of her own officials, as "Krone" has uncovered. "Ideological sensitivities are being placed above factual policy here," emphasizes Lobner: "It's good that her reign of terror in the Ministry of Transport will soon come to an end!"