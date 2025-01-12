“I was hot!” Hütter insulted herself

"I was just really angry with myself. Because I couldn't do what I wanted to do. On such a soft and bulbous slope, I automatically like to pull back a bit. I didn't want that, but that's how it was again." Instead of joining the club of legends as the twelfth female downhill racer in World Cup history with three (or more) victories in a row, Hütter ended up in seventh place in St. Anton: "That's not what I want. I want to be on the podium and not next to the podium," growled Conny.