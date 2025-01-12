Battle for World Cup tickets
“I was hot!” Hütter insulted herself
Conny Hütter insulted herself during her run in the downhill in St. Anton. The Austrians didn't make the podium, but finished four times in the top 10. The big battle for the World Championship tickets is on.
Conny cursed during the wild ride down the Karl Schranz course. And how! It was not ready for pressure. "Point, point, point", Hütter called it at the finish. The target of the nasty verbal attack at over 100 km/h - herself.
"I was just really angry with myself. Because I couldn't do what I wanted to do. On such a soft and bulbous slope, I automatically like to pull back a bit. I didn't want that, but that's how it was again." Instead of joining the club of legends as the twelfth female downhill racer in World Cup history with three (or more) victories in a row, Hütter ended up in seventh place in St. Anton: "That's not what I want. I want to be on the podium and not next to the podium," growled Conny.
Exactly four weeks before the World Championship downhill in Saalbach, a setback for the leading figure in the Austrian speed team. A shot across the bow at the right time. "That spurs me on," nodded the Styrian, who wants to show what she's really made of in the super-G today (from 11.15 a.m./live in the sportkrone.at ticker).
But one of her teammates was beaming with the sun: Stephanie Venier achieved her best result of the season so far with fifth place. "After Beaver Creek and St. Moritz, I wouldn't have thought that it would work again so quickly," admitted the Tyrolean.
She has also loudly declared herself for a place in the World Championship team: "That feels good," nodded "Stephie". The 31-year-old doesn't deny for a second that being nominated for the title fights in February is very important to her: "A home World Championships doesn't come around that often in an athlete's life. Of course I want to be there!"
Four "fighting" each other
And Venier is not alone in the Ski Austria team with this opinion. The first downhill race in 2025 clearly showed that there is a real tussle for the four tickets for the World Championship downhill on February 8. Conny Hütter is seeded - but Venier, Nina Ortlieb and Ariane Rädler have been "fighting" behind her since yesterday. Ricarda Haaser is also still in the mix with her fifth place in the downhill in Beaver Creek. Yesterday, however, things went wrong for the woman from Achensee: 25th place was not a recommendation for the World Championships.
It doesn't look much different in the super-G. Hütter's victory in St. Moritz means she's in the mix ("I'm happy to have clear conditions"), Rädler (third in Beaver Creek) has one foot - the rest are still fighting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
