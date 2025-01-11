World Cup squad confirmed
Bergmann and Schweighofer will miss ÖFB team in Porec
Men's handball team boss Ales Pajovic has named his World Championship squad. Lukas Schweighofer and goalkeeper Leon Bergmann from the squad for the tournament in Poland did not make the team for the title match against Kuwait on Tuesday (20:30).
Third place and the performances in Plock did not satisfy the Austrians ahead of the trip to Croatia, but Pajovic has gained some insights from the three games.
"I hope the boys have learned from this"
"We've seen good and bad things and know in which direction we need to work. I hope the boys have learned from these games."
According to Pajovic, bad phases like the second half against Poland and the last 20 minutes against Japan in the two defeats must not happen again. "We still have two training sessions left and plenty of time to analyze Kuwait and prepare for them tactically." The goal in a "feasible group" in Porec, including Qatar and France, is still the main round.
