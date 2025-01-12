The rise of Saalbach
Iron diligence made the village of ski pioneers great
A lot of courage, ideal weather conditions in the snow hole, the right people: A combination of all these factors paved the way for Saalbach-Hinterglemm's transformation from a poor farming village to a winter sports mecca. A flashback.
The ascent began early in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. As early as the turn of the last century, people took note of skiing as a completely new way of getting around in the snowy village. "Back then, people quickly realized that skiing had potential," says Bartl Gensbichler, Ski Association President and host of the upcoming World Ski Championships.
There were several lucky coincidences: On the one hand, favorable weather conditions spoke in favor of the snow hole. The conditions on the high grassy mountains were ideal. Then there was the pioneering spirit and abject poverty. The first chambers for guests were set up even before the First World War. The new "invention" made it easier to get around in the municipality at 1000 meters above sea level.
Historical facts & figures
- In 1898, former farmhand Josef Wallner brought the first skis to Saalbach.
- As early as 1907, locals set up "Kammerl" for guests.
- 1914 saw the founding of the Saalbach Winter Sports Association (WSV).
- By 1924, carts to the valley were a thing of the past.
- In 1925 there were already 800 overnight stays by guests.
- In 1935/36, the 1,000-mark ban on travelers was lifted.
- In 1937 there were already 40,000 overnight stays.
- In 1947, the first chairlift was built on the Kohlmais, followed by the construction of the lift on the Zwölferkogel in 1950/51.
The 50s and 60s then saw a total boom. "For the locals, the guests brought a welcome change from the hard work of farming in the valley," Maria Mitterer from the Heimathaus in Saalbach looks back. Reasons for the rise to an important ski resort? "There were the influential personalities," she says. Important businesses and the mountain railroads remained in local hands. And working with guests brought new prosperity. "That was inspiring in the early days," report locals.
Looking back with exhibitions in the Heimathaus
The Saalbach museum of local history and ski museum traces the path from a poor farming village to a ski resort with almost 18,000 guest beds today - including documents such as historical timekeeping. Highlights include the 1991 World Ski Championships with items such as the equipment of skier Ulli Maier, who died far too young.
The next generations in the village have long since taken over the business and are facing new challenges. For once, the joy of the World Championships stands above all else.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.