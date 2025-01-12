New cancer treatment
MedAustron sets milestone in eye tumors
The MedAustron research center in Wiener Neustadt is setting new standards in cancer treatment with a treatment method for ocular melanomas.
World-class research that literally saves lives: At MedAustron in Wiener Neustadt, protons and carbon ions are being used to fight cancer. And with great success. As one of six comparable treatment centers worldwide, new standards in cancer therapy are being set here.
Around 2700 patients have been treated so far. After six years of preparation and development, a milestone has now been reached: For the first time, a patient with uveal melanoma has been successfully treated using protons. Thanks to the advantages of ion therapy, the new method spares sensitive structures in the immediate vicinity.
"The challenge was to implement the eye treatment with the precision of this device and at the same time develop a system that is flexible and can be dismantled and reassembled," explains Eugen B. Hug, Medical Director of MedAustron. The new development can be easily integrated into everyday clinical practice. "The best possible cancer treatment is possible here. With a new and unique form of treatment for eye tumors, this is now being extended by an important step," says Stephan Pernkopf, Vice President of the Province.
And the province will continue to invest in new studies in the future: Around 1.8 million euros will flow into clinical studies over the next four years. This is because these are an essential component at MedAustron in order to obtain objective proof of the effect of ion therapy or individual therapy concepts in accordance with international standards. "This is modern research that benefits people," says Pernkopf.
Treatment on medical certificate
A small but important detail in passing: "Therapy at the MedAustron Cancer Treatment and Research Center is paid for by health insurance," says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
