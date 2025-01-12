MedAustron sets milestone in eye tumors

"The challenge was to implement the eye treatment with the precision of this device and at the same time develop a system that is flexible and can be dismantled and reassembled," explains Eugen B. Hug, Medical Director of MedAustron. The new development can be easily integrated into everyday clinical practice. "The best possible cancer treatment is possible here. With a new and unique form of treatment for eye tumors, this is now being extended by an important step," says Stephan Pernkopf, Vice President of the Province.