Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New cancer treatment

MedAustron sets milestone in eye tumors

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 13:00

The MedAustron research center in Wiener Neustadt is setting new standards in cancer treatment with a treatment method for ocular melanomas.

0 Kommentare

World-class research that literally saves lives: At MedAustron in Wiener Neustadt, protons and carbon ions are being used to fight cancer. And with great success. As one of six comparable treatment centers worldwide, new standards in cancer therapy are being set here.

Around 2700 patients have been treated so far. After six years of preparation and development, a milestone has now been reached: For the first time, a patient with uveal melanoma has been successfully treated using protons. Thanks to the advantages of ion therapy, the new method spares sensitive structures in the immediate vicinity.

Eugen B. Hug demonstrates Pernkopf and Schneeberger's device for the treatment of uveal melanoma. (Bild: NLK Pfeffer)
Eugen B. Hug demonstrates Pernkopf and Schneeberger's device for the treatment of uveal melanoma.
(Bild: NLK Pfeffer)

"The challenge was to implement the eye treatment with the precision of this device and at the same time develop a system that is flexible and can be dismantled and reassembled," explains Eugen B. Hug, Medical Director of MedAustron. The new development can be easily integrated into everyday clinical practice. "The best possible cancer treatment is possible here. With a new and unique form of treatment for eye tumors, this is now being extended by an important step," says Stephan Pernkopf, Vice President of the Province.

And the province will continue to invest in new studies in the future: Around 1.8 million euros will flow into clinical studies over the next four years. This is because these are an essential component at MedAustron in order to obtain objective proof of the effect of ion therapy or individual therapy concepts in accordance with international standards. "This is modern research that benefits people," says Pernkopf.

Treatment on medical certificate
A small but important detail in passing: "Therapy at the MedAustron Cancer Treatment and Research Center is paid for by health insurance," says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf