Fulminant downhill comeback by Lindsey Vonn

"That was a great day," she said happily in an ORF interview shortly after the race. Fifth place was very cool and yet, the US lady remains hungry for success: "It's a shame that I didn't make it onto the podium today," said the 40-year-old, annoyed. In the meantime, however, she lost another place. That's because young Swiss rider Malorie Blanc finished a sensational second in race number 46, turning everything upside down away from the spotlight.