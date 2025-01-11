Brignone was also shaking
Fulminant downhill comeback by Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn has made a successful comeback in the downhill. The US-American raced in St. Anton with number 32 and was delighted to finish in sixth place. After her successful return in the super-G, the 40-year-old has now also made a remarkable comeback in the "supreme discipline". Federica Brignone had to tremble right to the end.
The US-American started the shortened downhill on Saturday in St. Anton with number 32. Ester Ledecka showed shortly before her that the conditions on the piste were still good at this point. The Czech raced to second place with bib number 28, pushing ÖSV lady Stephanie Venier off the podium.
Not only the fans, but also the race leader Federica Brignone looked spellbound and somewhat nervous in the direction of the start house as Vonn threw herself into the race. And rightly so, as the first split time showed. This time was green. With her confident skiing style, nobody would have guessed that the US lady had actually already hung up her skis.
Exciting to the end
Brignone held her breath, while the following intermediate times were colored red, but the 40-year-old remained within striking distance. Although Vonn lost some time in the final section, the fifth place that finally lit up delighted fans, competitors and the American herself.
"That was a great day," she said happily in an ORF interview shortly after the race. Fifth place was very cool and yet, the US lady remains hungry for success: "It's a shame that I didn't make it onto the podium today," said the 40-year-old, annoyed. In the meantime, however, she lost another place. That's because young Swiss rider Malorie Blanc finished a sensational second in race number 46, turning everything upside down away from the spotlight.
There was also applause from Vonn, who was also pleased with her sixth place. "I'm having fun, it frees me up. There's another chance tomorrow, I'm going to enjoy it," said Vonn. After her 14th place in the super-G in St. Moritz, the next exclamation mark from the returnee. Will she really be a serious contender for a World Championship medal in the end?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
