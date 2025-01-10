Like the Herminator of old! Ski ace amazed everyone

Like the Herminator once did

Flashback: In the summer, "Melli" was still in hospital and the World Championships were a long way off. But the title fights in Jasna were her greatest motivation. And now the Carinthian has even won two gold medals - her first victories at a World Championships! And in doing so, she has also successfully emulated her great idol Hermann Maier. After his serious motorcycle accident, the "Herminator" also won giant slalom gold at the 2005 Alpine World Ski Championships in Bormio.