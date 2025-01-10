Sturm jewel caused a moment of shock

However, Grgic skipped the afternoon training session and was joined by Kjell Scherpen, who had only been in the weight room in the morning. Reason: load control. The goalkeeper is set to make his comeback after knee surgery in the test against Grasshoppers on Saturday (15). "Hopefully I'll play my first few minutes. I can already do a lot, but I still have a few problems after the operation. I'm doing everything step by step, I have to be careful," said Scherpen, who spent a week in rehab at Brighton after the operation and worked on his comeback in his home country during the winter break.