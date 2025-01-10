Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Crown" in the camp

Sturm jewel caused a moment of shock

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 20:18

The "Krone" reports from soccer champions Sturm's preparation camp in the Spanish resort of Marbella. Before the Black & Whites' next test on Saturday, goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen gave an update on his comeback attempt. There was also a moment of shock in training.

0 Kommentare

After a tackle, he was suddenly lying on the ground and limped off the pitch. Leon Grgic caused a moment of shock for Sturm in training. After Mika Biereth, who is leaving the club, is this the next setback in the black and white attack? The young star followed the rest of the training session with a bandaged knee, but team doctor Maximilian Kerl was soon able to give the all-clear. All good, all ligaments intact!

However, Grgic skipped the afternoon training session and was joined by Kjell Scherpen, who had only been in the weight room in the morning. Reason: load control. The goalkeeper is set to make his comeback after knee surgery in the test against Grasshoppers on Saturday (15). "Hopefully I'll play my first few minutes. I can already do a lot, but I still have a few problems after the operation. I'm doing everything step by step, I have to be careful," said Scherpen, who spent a week in rehab at Brighton after the operation and worked on his comeback in his home country during the winter break.

Konstantin Schopp, scion of legend Markus, is also sweating it out in the Sturm camp. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Konstantin Schopp, scion of legend Markus, is also sweating it out in the Sturm camp.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Observer role: Head of Sport Parensen and business boss Tebbich. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Observer role: Head of Sport Parensen and business boss Tebbich.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Goalie Daniil Khudyakov (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Goalie Daniil Khudyakov
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Sturm prepares meticulously for the spring. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Sturm prepares meticulously for the spring.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

The Dutch giant is ignoring the fear of another injury. "When I'm on the pitch, I don't think about it. That's important, also for my head. "

When Sturm start the spring against Bergamo, Scherpen wants to be back in goal as a single goalkeeper. "That's the goal, hopefully we'll achieve it." After the season, the 24-year-old will return to Brighton. "That's the plan, but you know in soccer: Nothing is fixed," laughs the Dutchman, who wants to hoard more titles at Sturm beforehand. "The double is the goal."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf