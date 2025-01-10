"Crown" in the camp
Sturm jewel caused a moment of shock
The "Krone" reports from soccer champions Sturm's preparation camp in the Spanish resort of Marbella. Before the Black & Whites' next test on Saturday, goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen gave an update on his comeback attempt. There was also a moment of shock in training.
After a tackle, he was suddenly lying on the ground and limped off the pitch. Leon Grgic caused a moment of shock for Sturm in training. After Mika Biereth, who is leaving the club, is this the next setback in the black and white attack? The young star followed the rest of the training session with a bandaged knee, but team doctor Maximilian Kerl was soon able to give the all-clear. All good, all ligaments intact!
However, Grgic skipped the afternoon training session and was joined by Kjell Scherpen, who had only been in the weight room in the morning. Reason: load control. The goalkeeper is set to make his comeback after knee surgery in the test against Grasshoppers on Saturday (15). "Hopefully I'll play my first few minutes. I can already do a lot, but I still have a few problems after the operation. I'm doing everything step by step, I have to be careful," said Scherpen, who spent a week in rehab at Brighton after the operation and worked on his comeback in his home country during the winter break.
The Dutch giant is ignoring the fear of another injury. "When I'm on the pitch, I don't think about it. That's important, also for my head. "
When Sturm start the spring against Bergamo, Scherpen wants to be back in goal as a single goalkeeper. "That's the goal, hopefully we'll achieve it." After the season, the 24-year-old will return to Brighton. "That's the plan, but you know in soccer: Nothing is fixed," laughs the Dutchman, who wants to hoard more titles at Sturm beforehand. "The double is the goal."
