Confusion about politicians’ place of residence on the ballot paper

Criticism of "backdoor" election campaign costs

The People's Party reacted with surprise to the debate. "Legally, all requirements for the eligibility of our candidates are perfectly fulfilled," the office of the lead candidate stated. The accusations are nothing more than "old hat". "The only party that actually does not abide by the law is the SPÖ. This is clearly shown by the obvious circumvention of the upper limit for election campaign costs," the criticism states. The SPÖ cannot understand this accusation: "Anyone driving through the district of Mattersburg will notice that the ÖVP has put up many times more election posters than the SPÖ." Regardless of this, today and on January 19, 250,399 Burgenlanders have their say.