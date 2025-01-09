“We want to establish a team spirit like in the USA”

Ivona Dadic, for whom the long jump also plays a role as a multi-discipline athlete, is very impressed by the new duo and has already trained with Christian. "I've known him for a long time, I've trained with him before, so I know that I can benefit a lot from that," said the 2016 European Championship bronze medallist. "He's someone who likes to pass on his knowledge and is excellent at it. He addresses everything, but also demands a lot."