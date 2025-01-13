Constantly burning eyes? Please don’t rub them anyway!

Allergy or lack of hygiene?

Itching can be caused not only by viruses or bacteria transmitted by humans, but also by cosmetics. Intolerances or even allergies are not always the cause. Did you know, for example, that the bathroom is not the right place to store powder and eye shadow? This is because they should not be exposed to moisture. Fungal spores, for example, multiply quickly. A dressing table in the bedroom is better suited for this. Use a brush instead of your fingers for application. Disinfect lip brushes regularly and store them in a dry place.