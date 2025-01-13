Rapid proliferation of germs
Constantly burning eyes? Please don’t rub them anyway!
This only provides short-term relief, spreads germs in the eye even further inwards as they spread unnoticed and increases inflammation. What to do with itchy eyes?
"Don't rub your eyes and never touch your face with your hands!" A tip against transferring germs from the hands to the eyes and eyelids and against smear infections, which is formally correct but difficult to implement in everyday life. After all, these touches are usually reflexive and unconscious. Just like we have to scratch ourselves when we have an itch.
If there is a foreign body sensation, burning and redness due to dry eyes, a damaged tear film or too little tear fluid, the eye's ability to defend itself against germs and cleanse itself is impaired. You should therefore take preventative measures, especially during the heating season, by using eye drops. Take frequent breaks from computer work and ensure plenty of fresh air. The humidity in rooms should be between 40 and 60%, which is best measured with a hygrometer.
Allergy or lack of hygiene?
Itching can be caused not only by viruses or bacteria transmitted by humans, but also by cosmetics. Intolerances or even allergies are not always the cause. Did you know, for example, that the bathroom is not the right place to store powder and eye shadow? This is because they should not be exposed to moisture. Fungal spores, for example, multiply quickly. A dressing table in the bedroom is better suited for this. Use a brush instead of your fingers for application. Disinfect lip brushes regularly and store them in a dry place.
Wash cosmetic sponges with warm water and shampoo/liquid soap after each use. You can also heat them in a plastic container with washing-up liquid in the microwave and squeeze them out once they have cooled down. Leave open to air dry and refresh frequently.
Wash hands, use a cosmetic spatula
Use a separate applicator for each cosmetic application so that germs are not spread, for example from the lips to the eyes. Eye wrinkle creams should preferably be applied directly to the skin from the tube or removed from the jar with a spatula. Clean the tube opening and spatula afterwards. Special pump dispensers prevent ambient air from being sucked in when removing fluid, gel or serum. Disposable vials made of glass are particularly hygienic. Wash your hands before massaging or patting in the care product!
The experts at "kosmetik transparent" advise not to use mascara for longer than three months and never to share it with other people. Liquid eyeliner should also not be used for too long - replace it no later than six months after opening. After infections in or around the eye, dispose of both products.
