Shock or revolt against liaison with Kickl?

Through the arena by the nose ring

The ÖVP, which is so proud in Upper Austria, is not used to being pulled through the arena by the nose ring. "We are in a miserable situation," summarizes an ÖVP man who wishes to remain anonymous. Important ÖVP proponents from Upper Austria, such as Claudia Plakolm or party manager Florian Hiegelsberger, are left speechless by the fact that they are now sitting at the negotiating table with Kickl after all: "No comment."

ÖVP strategy has not worked out

Others, who do not want to see their names in the coverage, grudgingly admit that the ÖVP's strategy did not work: demonize Kickl and then, with the help of the SPÖ and Neos, make him chancellor again. He realizes that a majority in the state party is still against Kickl, says another ÖVP member: "We must not sell our soul."