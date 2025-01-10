Rumblings in the ÖVP
Shock or revolt against liaison with Kickl?
Before the National Council elections last fall, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was the godfather of the ÖVP and a "danger to the country". Now it is entering into coalition negotiations with him and will probably make him Federal Chancellor. This leaves many in the Turkish state party incredulous and perplexed.
It is quite possible that business and industry representatives in the provincial ÖVP are still jubilant about the party's 180-degree turn towards FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. The majority of Turkish functionaries have been stunned by Kickl's announcement on Tuesday: the ÖVP, with whom Kickl is now preparing to negotiate a coalition, must "know who lost the election and who won it", he said. In other words: either the ÖVP kowtows to Kickl and the Blue Party, or there will be new elections.
Through the arena by the nose ring
The ÖVP, which is so proud in Upper Austria, is not used to being pulled through the arena by the nose ring. "We are in a miserable situation," summarizes an ÖVP man who wishes to remain anonymous. Important ÖVP proponents from Upper Austria, such as Claudia Plakolm or party manager Florian Hiegelsberger, are left speechless by the fact that they are now sitting at the negotiating table with Kickl after all: "No comment."
ÖVP strategy has not worked out
Others, who do not want to see their names in the coverage, grudgingly admit that the ÖVP's strategy did not work: demonize Kickl and then, with the help of the SPÖ and Neos, make him chancellor again. He realizes that a majority in the state party is still against Kickl, says another ÖVP member: "We must not sell our soul."
Internal ÖVP rebellion?
So will there still be an internal uprising within the ÖVP - as Green Party leader Stefan Kaineder recently called for? From today's perspective, probably not - because at the moment there is a paralyzing state of shock. Nothing of the sort is to be expected from the party youth, who are not known to be particularly rebellious anyway. Nevertheless, JVP chairman Moritz Otahal is not afraid to make an official statement: "Kickl as chancellor was and is unimaginable for many", he admits. Nevertheless, the current situation is "the last chance to give our country a stable government again quickly in a difficult time. It is not a nice situation, but it is the will of the voters." Resistance is different - the ÖVP is apparently leaving it to the demonstrators.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
