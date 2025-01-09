Honda is serious about the Lambo-like electric car

The new system developed in-house is intended to create the basis for Level 3 automated driving. In this case, the vehicle takes the wheel and the driver can focus on other things. Meanwhile, the AI learns to better assess people, machines and specific driving situations with every kilometer and optimizes the operating system. It's a brave new world that Honda would like to make its mark on again in the future with the help of future cooperation partners Nissan and Mitsubishi. At the CES, the Japanese, not at all reservedly Asian, declared that they want to become the first car manufacturer to enable driving without any eye contact with the road in every conceivable driving situation.