Landlord Gensbichler

Saalbach’s “weather fairy” promises a sunny World Championships

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 18:30

Four weeks remain until the start of the Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Bart Gensbichler is not only the host and head of sporting matters, but also the host and weather fairy. In memory of the 1991 World Championships, he is hoping for bright sunshine. 

0 Kommentare

Thick snowflakes danced down from the gray sky over Saalbach. Mrs. Holle is also in the final preparations for the Ski World Championships (February 4 to 16).

The major event brings back fond memories of 1991 for host Bartl Gensbichler. Not only because the Austrian aces around Petra Kronberger and Stephan Eberharter really cleaned up and won a total of eleven medals (five gold, three silver and three bronze). But also because the sun was shining in the truest sense of the word. So much so that the home event went down in history as the "Sunshine World Championships". FIS President Marc Hodler joked: "Now I know that there are two places in the world where the sun always shines: the Sahara and Saalbach-Hinterglemm."

Because people in the Glemmtal are hoping for such impressive images again and are known to be particularly confident, Salzburg's ski boss Gensbichler also gave a weather forecast on Tuesday: "There will be a second World Championships in the sun. I am 100 percent convinced that we can show the world how beautiful it is here."

Gensbichler is also certain about the snow control on January 24: "We could do it now." Although he could also live with an extra meter. Mrs. Holle will certainly make an effort.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Folgen Sie uns auf