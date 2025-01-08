Saalbach’s “weather fairy” promises a sunny World Championships

The major event brings back fond memories of 1991 for host Bartl Gensbichler. Not only because the Austrian aces around Petra Kronberger and Stephan Eberharter really cleaned up and won a total of eleven medals (five gold, three silver and three bronze). But also because the sun was shining in the truest sense of the word. So much so that the home event went down in history as the "Sunshine World Championships". FIS President Marc Hodler joked: "Now I know that there are two places in the world where the sun always shines: the Sahara and Saalbach-Hinterglemm."