Carinthian jets 7000 kilometers through the Sahara

Wow! 7000 kilometers through the Sahara in twelve days. Carinthian Luca Seppele is currently completing one of the biggest motorcycle challenges in the world. The "Africa-Eco-Race" is a long-distance race from Morocco via Mauritania to the Senegalese capital Dakar. Large parts of the route, which mainly consists of dunes and rocks, were also used in the original "Paris - Dakar" until 2008. Up to 40 degrees heat and up to 700 kilometers per day are on the agenda. There are twelve stages in total, with only a short break on Monday.