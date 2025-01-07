Après-ski song produced before hot World Cup phase

First song presented in December

Back in December, they presented another song together with the young Upper Austrian singer Vanessa Maria. The title, which was written for the Aigner siblings by Hanneliese Kreißl-Wurth (she also wrote the lyrics for "Ski-Si-Family") and professionally produced in Flo Daxner's recording studio, is called "Es is, wia's is - so let it be". It convinces with the statement that everything is fine and that you can be happy and grateful despite your disability: "We think that our song might encourage some people who are not entirely satisfied with their fate! That would be wonderful!"