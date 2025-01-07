Vorteilswelt
New territory after victories

Après-ski song produced before hot World Cup phase

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 16:04

Gold in Beijing, World Championship titles, several crystal globes. These Austrian ski aces have already celebrated great success on the slopes. Away from the slopes, they have now broken new ground by entering the music business and producing an apres-ski song ahead of the hot World Cup phase. One thing is certain: everyone can sing along immediately.

After the Games in Beijing, even the New York Times ran a story about them and noted: "This family is a nation of its own." Johannes Aigner and his sisters Veronika and Barbara won nine medals at the Paralympics in China, which would have put them in eighth place in the medal table. The siblings, who have had less than ten percent vision since birth, dominate the Paraski scene in their class.

Nico Haberl, Elisabeth Aigner, Veronika Aigner, Barbara Aigner, Elisa Schwarz and Johannes Aigner have a lot of fun with their apres-ski song. (Bild: Gerhard Pfeffer)
Nico Haberl, Elisabeth Aigner, Veronika Aigner, Barbara Aigner, Elisa Schwarz and Johannes Aigner have a lot of fun with their apres-ski song.
(Bild: Gerhard Pfeffer)

Now they have also entered the music business as "Da Schilehra feat. Skifamilie Aigner" with the song "Ski-Ski-Family". Mom Petra laughs: "My children had a lot of fun recording it. They really enjoyed the whole project. Everyone can easily sing along. It's great as an apres-ski hit or even on Mallorca." It is now available on Spotify.

Johannes Aigner and Nico Haberl compete in the downhill at the World Cup in Santa Caterina on Wednesday. They will then continue from Italy to the World Cup in St. Moritz, where Veronika Aigner (far left) will also be competing in the giant slalom. (Bild: Team Aigner)
Johannes Aigner and Nico Haberl compete in the downhill at the World Cup in Santa Caterina on Wednesday. They will then continue from Italy to the World Cup in St. Moritz, where Veronika Aigner (far left) will also be competing in the giant slalom.
(Bild: Team Aigner)

First song presented in December
Back in December, they presented another song together with the young Upper Austrian singer Vanessa Maria. The title, which was written for the Aigner siblings by Hanneliese Kreißl-Wurth (she also wrote the lyrics for "Ski-Si-Family") and professionally produced in Flo Daxner's recording studio, is called "Es is, wia's is - so let it be". It convinces with the statement that everything is fine and that you can be happy and grateful despite your disability: "We think that our song might encourage some people who are not entirely satisfied with their fate! That would be wonderful!"

In sporting terms, the hot World Cup phase is now beginning for the Aigners. Johannes starts Wednesday with guide Nico Haberl in the first downhill in Santa Caterina (It). At the weekend, he will continue on to St. Moritz, where Veronika (with guide Elisabeth Aigner) and Barbara (with guide Elisa Schwarz) will also be competing in the giant slalom.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
