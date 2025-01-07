Greens call for internal ÖVP uprising against Kickl

Greens still hope for government participation

Kaineder now expects an internal party uprising from "the many people who ran for the ÖVP in the election campaign": "Say your opinion loud and clear within your party!" However, when asked by Krone, Kaineder did not want to commit to what would happen in terms of forming a government if the ÖVP were to move away from Kickl after all. Only this much: the Greens have never refused to cooperate and would not do so in the future, he secretly hopes for a Green participation in government.