FPÖ committees meet for further roadmap

ÖVP: Babler has opened the door for Kickl

Even before Kickl's press conference, the ÖVP once again tried to blame the SPÖ for the failure of the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. "Babler has cleared the way for Kickl", explained ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger in a press release. The SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler had "rigidly adhered to old left-wing dogmas and shown no willingness to compromise in order to move the country forward", he argued in a similar way to the outgoing Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) the previous day.