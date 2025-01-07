Vorteilswelt
"Hand outstretched"

FPÖ committees meet for further roadmap

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 14:59

The FPÖ is discussing the roadmap for possible coalition talks with the ÖVP on Tuesday. The party committees will meet in the evening. As Herbert Kickl emphasized in a statement in the afternoon, the blue front man does not want to lose any time and now wants to start a "massive political fire-fighting operation". His hand is (again) outstretched towards the ÖVP.

According to his own statement, Kickl could have made himself more comfortable on Monday and rejected the government mandate from Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. "Going into new elections would have been a safe bet, I trust myself and the FPÖ to materialize the polls into votes in an election campaign."

Kickl currently holds all the trump cards (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Kickl currently holds all the trump cards
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

"The path of state policy"
But the blue frontman has decided otherwise. "I have opted for the political path of the state. For the path of unity. Because there is no time to lose for Austria." His hand is outstretched towards the ÖVP.

As reported, first Kickl and then the acting ÖVP chairman Christian Stocker visited Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday. Following the failure of the coalition talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, the head of state had seen no other option than to give the election winner Kickl the mandate to form a government.

FPÖ and ÖVP: the second attempt
This evening, the FPÖ will now discuss the timetable for talks with the ÖVP. The Freedom Party had already published a position paper for negotiations after the failure of the first talks with the People's Party under outgoing Chancellor Karl Nehammer and had always preferred the Turks as a possible partner.

ÖVP: Babler has opened the door for Kickl
Even before Kickl's press conference, the ÖVP once again tried to blame the SPÖ for the failure of the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. "Babler has cleared the way for Kickl", explained ÖVP party chairman August Wöginger in a press release. The SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler had "rigidly adhered to old left-wing dogmas and shown no willingness to compromise in order to move the country forward", he argued in a similar way to the outgoing Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) the previous day.

August Wöginger (ÖVP) (Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth)
August Wöginger (ÖVP)
(Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth)

Black-Blue often went very quickly
Looking at the past, the government negotiations between the two parties could go quickly. Former ÖVP leader Wolfgang Schüssel steered the Freedom Party into a black-blue coalition twice within just a few days. The government negotiations in 1999/2000 were legendary, which, after many twists and turns, led to Schüssel forming a coalition with the then FPÖ leader Jörg Haider, virtually bypassing the Hofburg.

Sebastian Kurz was also able to quickly persuade the FPÖ to cooperate. At that time, there were no weeks of preliminary talks; the negotiations were concluded after around two months.

Interim chancellor to be appointed this week
An interim chancellor is to be appointed this week, Nehammer will officially step down on Friday as announced. Van der Bellen had said on Sunday that he would appoint a successor "in the course of the coming week". No further details were provided by the presidential chancellery.

