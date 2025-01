Historic! Widhölzl cracks the trainer grand slam

Andreas Widhölzl was the first Austrian and only the second overall (after the Finn Kari Ylianttila) to win the ski jumping highlight around the turn of the year as an active athlete (1999/2000) and - exactly 25 years later - also as a coach. Which means the Tyrolean has cracked the coaching grand slam. He already had gold at the Olympics (Team 2022), at a Nordic World Ski Championships (Kraft 2021) and a Ski Flying World Championships (Kraft 2024) to his name, as well as a victory in the overall World Cup (Kraft 2024) and the Nations Cup (2022, 2023 and 2024).