Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Woman affected

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 07:20

The first case of the new Mpox variant has occurred in France. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient had not been in Central Africa, where the new form of the virus originated, but was in contact with two people who had returned from there.

0 Kommentare

The health authorities are currently investigating the source of the infection and are working to trace all contact persons.

According to the French regional newspaper Ouest France, the patient is a woman who was diagnosed in a hospital in Rennes in the north-west of Brittany.

The new form of the Mpox virus, the so-called clade 1b variant, is linked to the global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in August.

Mpox-infected person with the characteristic smallpox (Bild: AFP/APA/Glody MURHABAZI)
Mpox-infected person with the characteristic smallpox
(Bild: AFP/APA/Glody MURHABAZI)

Neighboring countries Germany and the UK had already reported the first cases of the new variant in October.

Vaccination only recommended for risk groups
The pathogen is transmitted through close physical contact, such as during sexual intercourse or kissing. In addition to the typical rash, fever, headaches and muscle aches can also occur. There is a vaccination that can reduce the risk of an outbreak and ensure a milder course of the disease. In Germany, the vaccine is only recommended for certain risk groups.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf