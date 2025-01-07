Woman affected
The first case of the new Mpox variant has occurred in France. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient had not been in Central Africa, where the new form of the virus originated, but was in contact with two people who had returned from there.
The health authorities are currently investigating the source of the infection and are working to trace all contact persons.
According to the French regional newspaper Ouest France, the patient is a woman who was diagnosed in a hospital in Rennes in the north-west of Brittany.
The new form of the Mpox virus, the so-called clade 1b variant, is linked to the global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in August.
Neighboring countries Germany and the UK had already reported the first cases of the new variant in October.
Vaccination only recommended for risk groups
The pathogen is transmitted through close physical contact, such as during sexual intercourse or kissing. In addition to the typical rash, fever, headaches and muscle aches can also occur. There is a vaccination that can reduce the risk of an outbreak and ensure a milder course of the disease. In Germany, the vaccine is only recommended for certain risk groups.
