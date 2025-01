Cat “Lucky” back home after fare evasion

Oily and emaciated

At home, the oil-smeared feline was given water and food and then taken to the vet - unfortunately, he wasn't chipped. "I felt sorry for the cat and we wanted to try to find the owners via Facebook," says the 29-year-old. They got in touch with the animal lover the very next day. The family have three daughters themselves and were already desperately searching for "Lucky". Now they are all reunited.