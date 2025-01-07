The mysterious death of pug “Muffin”

Jumped or thrown?

What had happened? His owner claims that he jumped after a ball while playing at around 2.50 a.m. - she is said to have been drunk at the time. "The animal was thrown," says Willy Schnebel from the Upper Austrian Animal Rescue Service, making serious accusations. Before the incident, there is said to have been an argument in the apartment of an apartment building in Neuhofen/K. Witnesses alerted the police. Officers then found the 13-year-old four-legged friend.