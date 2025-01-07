Was it intentional?
The mysterious death of pug “Muffin”
"Muffin" is dead! Died after falling five meters from a window in Upper Austria. But what happened? The animal rescue service is making massive accusations against the owner from the central region. But she says it was a tragic accident. Now the police will have to sort it out.
"Muffi" is dead! The little pug died after surviving a fall from a window from a height of around five meters on Saturday night.
Jumped or thrown?
What had happened? His owner claims that he jumped after a ball while playing at around 2.50 a.m. - she is said to have been drunk at the time. "The animal was thrown," says Willy Schnebel from the Upper Austrian Animal Rescue Service, making serious accusations. Before the incident, there is said to have been an argument in the apartment of an apartment building in Neuhofen/K. Witnesses alerted the police. Officers then found the 13-year-old four-legged friend.
His condition deteriorated rapidly
He was lying on the frozen floor and was only breathing weakly. Animal rescue was called to help: "The dog was whimpering in pain. He was completely neglected, had ear mites, an eye infection and an ingrown testicle. You have to be happy if he can jump 20 centimetres high," says Schnebel angrily. He transported the seriously injured pug to the veterinary clinic in Alkoven, but the journey had to be interrupted as "Muffi's" condition deteriorated dramatically again.
Child mourns the loss of his pug
However, vet Daniel Eschlböck was able to save the dog, who was then taken into care by the owner's former partner, with whom their daughter (9) also lives. But unfortunately all the efforts were in vain, the little fighter died on Sunday.
What remains is a little girl who is mourning the loss of "Muffi". A police investigation is underway to find out exactly what happened. "Bon voyage to Rainbow Land" was posted on the Facebook page of Tierrettung Oberösterreich after "Muffi's" death.
