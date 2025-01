Meghan’s father wants to emigrate to Southeast Asia

Markle's door will always remain open to "Megsy"

"I feel stuck and ready to meet new people," he told the Daily Mail. The 80-year-old, who has already had two heart attacks and a stroke, sees his move as a chance to enjoy the remaining time of his life in peace. This hurts all the more because, after ten years in Mexico, he lives just 400 kilometers away from Meghan and Prince Harry. "My door is always open," Markle emphasized, but the break with his "Megsy" seems to be final.