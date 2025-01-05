In Styria
These ski resorts score points with young skiers
The Christmas vacations are coming to an end - and with them two economically important weeks for the Styrian ski resorts. How are the smaller businesses doing? On the Teichalm, families and beginners in particular feel at home. The "Krone" was on site.
Two T-bar lifts, a toboggan run, a hut and, when the snow conditions are good, a cross-country ski trail - that's all you need for skiing bliss on the Teichalm. Josef Kletzenbauer sits behind the lift ticket office at the foot of the slope. He is the manager here and much more besides. "The lift and Stüberl have a total of twelve employees. When there's a need, everyone helps out here," says the 58-year-old and talks about his son, who grooms the slopes every day.
The history of the family ski resort in the east of Styria began in the 1960s. At 1000 meters, it was once home to the longest T-bar lift in the country - powered by a diesel engine. Today, many people are still learning to ski here, including Mia (6) and Leon (7) from Sankt Margarethen an der Raab. The siblings are already taking their second ski course on the Teichalm and say: "We like it here."
Small businesses are looking for qualified ski instructors
Lena Trieb stands in front of the "Kinderland" in a green anorak. "I'm in my third year of teaching, always in the vacations and at weekends," says the 19-year-old Ortwein student. She enjoys working with the children and it's also good money. Ski school operator Franz Reisinger explains that it is not easy to find motivated instructors: "We are a certified school and only take qualified teachers." However, many would rather go to Schladming or Tyrol - also because of the après-ski culture.
Back at the valley station: Kletzenbauer's phone rings. It's an emergency - the rescue helicopter has to come. But he takes it in his stride, as he has almost two decades of professional experience: "The mountain rescue team is already on site," he says.
He is more concerned about the snow situation: there was fresh snow at the beginning of December, but since then temperatures have soared. On Friday, it was cool enough again for the first time to switch on the snow cannons. "There is currently still a lack of snow for our popular cross-country ski trail and two other runs," says the managing director. And yet: "Our business is profitable. We reinvest what we earn." In the last ten years, 1.2 million euros have been invested in gastronomy, snowmaking, "magic carpets" etc. Kletzenbauer is satisfied: "What could be nicer than working in such a great environment?" In summer, he runs the climbing park right next door.
Who else knows it? The worry of getting stuck on the "Schlepper" when getting off. What was once part of the experience for many beginner skiers can no longer happen in many places today. This is because drag lifts are disappearing from the Styrian ski slopes.
While there were still 130 lifts in 2022, there were only 120 in 2023, according to the Styrian Chamber of Commerce's cable car specialist group. Most recently, three on the Dachstein glacier were closed. However, a steady decline has been observed throughout Austria for years, as shown by statistics from the Ministry of Climate Protection.
According to the Ministry, there are two reasons for this, but they have one thing in common: The large ski resorts are experiencing an upswing, while the smaller ones are struggling to survive. Styrian ski hotspots are being modernized and T-bar lifts are having to make way for chairlifts.
And those family-run areas that still have T-bar lifts cannot think about expanding. They are often located at lower altitudes and are feeling the effects of climate change. Snowmaking is expensive and impossible at high temperatures. That's why in many places, the uncomfortable bow is already a thing of the past.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
