These ski resorts score points with young skiers

He is more concerned about the snow situation: there was fresh snow at the beginning of December, but since then temperatures have soared. On Friday, it was cool enough again for the first time to switch on the snow cannons. "There is currently still a lack of snow for our popular cross-country ski trail and two other runs," says the managing director. And yet: "Our business is profitable. We reinvest what we earn." In the last ten years, 1.2 million euros have been invested in gastronomy, snowmaking, "magic carpets" etc. Kletzenbauer is satisfied: "What could be nicer than working in such a great environment?" In summer, he runs the climbing park right next door.