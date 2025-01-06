Parking lot now gets huge “sunshades”

Everything should be ready for the swimming season

Everything should be ready by the time the outdoor pool opens at the end of May. Contrary to various sketches, access and exit for trucks and the fire department should be possible without any problems. According to WEB, almost 120 parking spaces, more parking spaces for bicycles and bicycles and an extra parking lot for buses and trucks are planned. "PV roofing for parking spaces that are already sealed is the perfect solution," says WEB CEO Florian Müller about the project.