In front of the leisure center:
Parking lot now gets huge “sunshades”
An asphalt area in front of the leisure center in Waidhofen an der Thaya is not only being renovated, but also roofed over. The aim is to harvest lots of solar power in the future.
The large parking lot in front of the leisure center (FZ) in Waidhofen an der Thaya covers 4450 square meters. It houses a fitness studio, restaurant, outdoor pool, tennis and beach volleyball courts and much more. After many years, the asphalt surface next to the Thaya river needs to be renovated, which is the impetus for a huge eco-energy project: Carports are to be erected on around a third of the area and fitted with photovoltaic (PV) panels. There is space for more than 700 modules, which corresponds to an output of 310 kW peak.
Blazing sun, hail and snow ...
ÖVP mayor Josef Ramharter is delighted about the project with the internationally active WEB Windenergie AG. "This project brings us many advantages: solar power is produced at the time when the FC is open. In addition, the roofs offer protection from the scorching summer heat, but also from hail and snowfall. And the surplus electricity can be used in our energy community at an attractive price," says the city boss happily.
Project will cost over one million euros in total
The city has budgeted 500,000 euros for the parking lot renovation, WEB will probably have to spend a little more on the carports and the PV modules. WEB will be allowed to use the PV system for two decades, after which it will become the property of the city.
The tender is due to be issued in mid-January. No problems are expected with the official approval, even though water entered the FC during the September flood and the parking lot was also partially flooded. "The site is outside the HQ 30 limit (30-year flood). We are also milling off 10 centimetres of asphalt surface, but 40 centimetres will then be rebuilt," says Ramharter.
Everything should be ready for the swimming season
Everything should be ready by the time the outdoor pool opens at the end of May. Contrary to various sketches, access and exit for trucks and the fire department should be possible without any problems. According to WEB, almost 120 parking spaces, more parking spaces for bicycles and bicycles and an extra parking lot for buses and trucks are planned. "PV roofing for parking spaces that are already sealed is the perfect solution," says WEB CEO Florian Müller about the project.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.