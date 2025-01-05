386 million
2024 was a record year for housing subsidies in Tyrol
In 2024, 386 million euros were available for affordable and sustainable housing in Tyrol. New funding criteria now apply, and there will also be sufficient funding in the province for 2025.
A total of 18,700 renovations, 1,77 new builds and 658 home purchases - that is the impressive balance sheet for Tyrolean housing subsidies in 2024. Together, 386 million euros were invested - an increase of around 15 percent compared to the previous year (when it was 334 million euros).
Housing as a basic need
"Housing is a basic need that affects us all. In my new office, I am committed to providing targeted support and relief for Tyroleans when it comes to housing," promises Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ), Head of Housing.
We are constantly working on further improvements to make the existing subsidies even less bureaucratic and more socially responsible.
LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth (SP), Wohnbaureferent
The funding options range from the purchase of a new apartment to the renovation of existing living space and the implementation of energy-saving and environmentally friendly measures. With the improvements to housing and rent subsidies, an important step has also been taken to provide Tyroleans with even more support in covering their rental costs.
Making use of funding opportunities
"There will also be sufficient funding for 2025," promises Wohlgemuth and appeals to citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to claim subsidies.
Ongoing further development
In line with the housing needs study, Tyrolean housing subsidies are also being continuously developed. New, revised funding criteria have been in place since September 2024, expanding the group of people eligible for funding and providing greater support for environmentally conscious construction. "We are constantly working on further improvements to make the subsidies even less bureaucratic and more socially responsible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.