Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

386 million

2024 was a record year for housing subsidies in Tyrol

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 11:00

In 2024, 386 million euros were available for affordable and sustainable housing in Tyrol. New funding criteria now apply, and there will also be sufficient funding in the province for 2025.

0 Kommentare

A total of 18,700 renovations, 1,77 new builds and 658 home purchases - that is the impressive balance sheet for Tyrolean housing subsidies in 2024. Together, 386 million euros were invested - an increase of around 15 percent compared to the previous year (when it was 334 million euros).

Housing as a basic need
"Housing is a basic need that affects us all. In my new office, I am committed to providing targeted support and relief for Tyroleans when it comes to housing," promises Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ), Head of Housing.

Zitat Icon

We are constantly working on further improvements to make the existing subsidies even less bureaucratic and more socially responsible.

LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth (SP), Wohnbaureferent

The funding options range from the purchase of a new apartment to the renovation of existing living space and the implementation of energy-saving and environmentally friendly measures. With the improvements to housing and rent subsidies, an important step has also been taken to provide Tyroleans with even more support in covering their rental costs.

Making use of funding opportunities
"There will also be sufficient funding for 2025," promises Wohlgemuth and appeals to citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to claim subsidies.

Ongoing further development
In line with the housing needs study, Tyrolean housing subsidies are also being continuously developed. New, revised funding criteria have been in place since September 2024, expanding the group of people eligible for funding and providing greater support for environmentally conscious construction. "We are constantly working on further improvements to make the subsidies even less bureaucratic and more socially responsible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf