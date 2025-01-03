Two cars burned in one day in one place

The "Finn test" is a standardized minimum standard performance test for breathing apparatus wearers in the fire department. The name comes from the fact that it was developed in Finland. Each candidate, whether male or female, has 14.5 minutes and one breathing apparatus filling to complete five stations.

Station 1: Walking without and with two canisters (time: 4 minutes); walking 100 meters with canisters (16.6 kg each) and walking 100 meters without canisters.

Station 2: Climbing up and down steps (time: 3.5 minutes), about 180 steps (90 up and 90 down).

Station 3: Hammering a truck tire (time: 2 minutes)

Using a sledgehammer (approx. 6 kilos), a truck tire (approx. 47 kilos) must be hammered over a distance of three meters.

Station 4: Crawling under and over obstacles (time: 3 minutes). Obstacles 60 centimeters high are set up over a length of eight meters at a distance of two meters. These obstacles must be alternately crawled under and climbed over in three runs.

Station 5: Rolling a hose (time: 2 minutes). A C-hose simply has to be rolled up. The end must not move from the spot.