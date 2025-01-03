Start of the "Jänner"
Rally fans and electric cars battled with snow
At the start of the legendary Jännerrallye in the Freistadt area, the hoped-for onset of winter arrived. But not everyone was happy about it. In addition to some spectators whose cars had to be freed by the fire department, the only and first electric car in the starting field also had to contend with the conditions.
The weather gods were once again kind to the "Jännerrallye". Just in time for the start of the horsepower spectacle, the white splendor also settled on the Mühlviertel roads, with wintry conditions already prevailing for the shakedown. Before it was just snow, snow and more snow at the first special stage near Königswiesen yesterday!
While Luca Waldherr coped best with the difficult conditions and went into the second day 1.7 seconds ahead of four-time champion and Neo-Hyundai driver Simon Wagner, who has never won at his home rally, many spectators had less fun. More than 100 private cars were stuck on a slope in Hörzenschlag and had to be freed or towed away by the Haid volunteer fire department, which was deployed with 45 men and two cars.
"It's all about survival"
The masses of snow were also very, very challenging for one of the drivers. Luca Pröglhöf's Opel Corsa-e is the first pure electric car to take on the winter rally. "In these conditions, it's all about survival for us," says Pröglhöf, addressing the fact that the electric experiment is not very electrifying at this time of year.
- The challenge of the cold: a range of 60 km at race pace is possible, a buffer has been planned for the cold and a top charging infrastructure has been set up thanks to a group of sponsors led by Innovametall and VKB. Nevertheless, even the interior of the Opel must not be heated in order to avoid consuming too much additional energy and electricity.
- Weight challenge: At 1700 kg including crew, around 400 more than an equivalent combustion engine, the e-Opel is a heavyweight. "When the 1700 kilos slip, they really slip," says the Lower Austrian.
Only 68th place out of 70 cars
This was already noticeable during the first special stage - three minutes behind, 68th place out of 70 cars. "I underestimated it," said Pröglhöf, "but it's the premiere on snow and we just want to show that it works!"
