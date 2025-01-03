Rally fans and electric cars battled with snow

While Luca Waldherr coped best with the difficult conditions and went into the second day 1.7 seconds ahead of four-time champion and Neo-Hyundai driver Simon Wagner, who has never won at his home rally, many spectators had less fun. More than 100 private cars were stuck on a slope in Hörzenschlag and had to be freed or towed away by the Haid volunteer fire department, which was deployed with 45 men and two cars.