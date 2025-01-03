Spain: “Ghost airport” party heats things up

Around 5,000 participants according to the authorities - number of unreported cases higher

"If there are a lot of us and we stick together, they can't stop us," 23-year-old Catalan Laia was quoted as saying in "El Mundo". According to reports, the rave is attended not only by Spaniards but also by revelers from abroad, who have traveled from Germany, Portugal, England, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. According to the authorities, there were around 5,000 people. The media estimate the number of participants to be significantly higher. With temperatures hovering around freezing point, the celebrations are set to continue until 6 January.