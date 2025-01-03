Swatek rebuke
Neos: “Refusal of the SPÖ and ÖVP!”
The news of the sudden "Zuckerl-Aus" hit the Styrian political landscape like a bombshell this morning. No one had really expected it; the parties were speculating that a "Wurschtel" agreement would be reached around Epiphany. We caught up with the initial reactions of the party leaders.
In view of the political goals of the Neos and how their politicians tick, it is only logical that they have decided to cut out the candy. "It has always been clear to us that it only makes sense if there are clear, bold reforms," says Styrian Neos leader Niko Swatek to the "Krone" newspaper. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ have been standing on the brakes and only looking for the lowest common denominator. For Swatek, this is not enough for government participation: "Our economy is at a crossroads and we have an urgent need for action. But the other parties have only shown an attitude of refusal."
The provincial ÖVP is passing the buck to the Red Party: "In Styria, we are used to the SPÖ supporting reforms. It is a pity that this is apparently not possible in Vienna," was the first comment from party leader and Deputy Governor Manuela Khom. All party leaders are now called upon to "take a few steps back and work together to find a solution to this political stalemate as quickly as possible". According to Khom, nobody needs new elections.
FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek would not have given the "political trial balloon" a future anyway, as he says: "Karl Nehammer's failure is now causing great damage to the federal states and municipalities, which urgently need a stable and workable federal government as a point of contact." A quarter of a year has been pointlessly wasted on power struggles "just to prevent the FPÖ winning the election", criticizes the Freedom Party member.
And the new SPÖ Steiemark leader Max Lercher speaks of an "unworthy spectacle", saying that the Austrians deserved better: "Now is not the time for party tactics - politicians must deliver and question existing systems!" All parties and also the Federal President are called upon to "put the well-being of our country first", said Lercher: "We often talk about personal responsibility in politics, then we have to put our own house in order and set an example."
