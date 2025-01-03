Neos: “Refusal of the SPÖ and ÖVP!”

In view of the political goals of the Neos and how their politicians tick, it is only logical that they have decided to cut out the candy. "It has always been clear to us that it only makes sense if there are clear, bold reforms," says Styrian Neos leader Niko Swatek to the "Krone" newspaper. However, the ÖVP and SPÖ have been standing on the brakes and only looking for the lowest common denominator. For Swatek, this is not enough for government participation: "Our economy is at a crossroads and we have an urgent need for action. But the other parties have only shown an attitude of refusal."