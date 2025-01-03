“Air conditioning” for snow production

Renewable energies are used

The focus is also on efficiency in other areas. "Photovoltaic modules are installed on most of the buildings," says Pflauder. "We produce our own electricity this way." They have even thought about using the ponds as pumped storage. "This would allow us to produce electricity exactly when it is most needed. Unfortunately, our ponds are not suitable for this at the moment," says Pflauder. "You need a decent height difference between two ponds and large-diameter pipes. But there are already concepts for the future."